Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Analysts See $1.71 EPS; KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD OSAKA OR (KBYPF) SI Increased By 13.16%

KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD OSAKA OR (OTCMKTS:KBYPF) had an increase of 13.16% in short interest. KBYPF’s SI was 187,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.16% from 165,600 shares previously. It closed at $65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $13000 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 15.73% above currents $122.27 stock price. Assurant had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation has 201,958 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 3,100 shares. Oak Oh has invested 0.31% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Riverhead Lc owns 9,428 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 26,402 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Alliancebernstein L P owns 96,002 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil reported 268,008 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 2,836 shares. Uss Mngmt Limited accumulated 384,500 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hallmark Capital Inc holds 1.98% or 175,703 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.32% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Consumer Products Business, Overseas Consumers Products Business, Direct Marketing Business, and Other Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Consumer Products segment offers products that include Kurocure, a remedy for dark and rough spots on elbows and knees; Hishimore, a medication for dry skin; Nightmin Nasal Respiration Tape, a product that helps to breathe through nose; Sawaday Kaoru Stick Aroma, a home fragrance for aromatic oils; Keshimin Cream EX, a prescription cream for spots; and Bioil, a skincare oil.