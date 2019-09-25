Assurant Com (AIZ) Stake Has Raised by Legacy Capital Partners Inc; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Held by Meeder Asset Management Inc

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,728 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 68,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.18 million shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 18,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 433,442 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 118,851 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 85,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,006 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (NYSE:APU) by 9,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.