Assurant (AIZ) Valuation Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Position; Castleark Management Increases Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 56,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.04 million, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 379,834 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 577,620 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81 million, up from 539,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 3.09M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 130,946 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 163,177 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Godsey Gibb Assocs has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 6.87% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6.96M shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 4.42% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 29,935 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.12% or 26.20M shares in its portfolio. American Fin Gru Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Oxbow Advsrs Limited stated it has 873,693 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 109,473 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,644 shares. First City Cap Management invested in 16,171 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cwm holds 1,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.04% or 765,124 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,350 shares to 44,440 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 30,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,068 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

