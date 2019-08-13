Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Stewart Information Services (STC) Shorts Increased By 32.42%

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) had an increase of 32.42% in short interest. STC’s SI was 732,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.42% from 553,000 shares previously. With 131,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s short sellers to cover STC’s short positions. The SI to Stewart Information Services Corporation’s float is 3.17%. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 77,139 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $120.76 translates into 0.50% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 496,118 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. The company has market cap of $856.95 million. It operates through two divisions, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate divisions. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold Stewart Information Services Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 672,537 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 23,542 shares. Havens Ltd Com stated it has 43,332 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 18,133 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley has 209,770 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 49,246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 5,954 shares. 994,849 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Adirondack Management holds 1.83% or 68,653 shares in its portfolio. Jet Cap Investors L P accumulated 127,925 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 238,122 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 7,422 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 203,958 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Texas Permanent School Fund has 12,021 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,380 shares. The New York-based Advent Cap Mngmt De has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 89,920 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 60,283 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 6,687 shares. Invesco reported 1.12 million shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 5,381 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.