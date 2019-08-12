Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MTSFF) Lowered By 6.47%

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) had a decrease of 6.47% in short interest. MTSFF’s SI was 1.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.47% from 1.82M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 17044 days are for MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s short sellers to cover MTSFF’s short positions. It closed at $23.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc's current price of $119.84 translates into 0.50% yield. Assurant Inc's dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 807,392 shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by:

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 7,450 shares. 12,021 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma reported 881,215 shares. 41,565 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Alliancebernstein L P has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hsbc Public Llc owns 92,596 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.24% or 61,519 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.36% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Incorporated accumulated 167,500 shares.