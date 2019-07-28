Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) Lowered By 0.7%

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $114.42 translates into 0.52% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 384,322 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M

Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. HIFS’s SI was 14,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 14,300 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s short sellers to cover HIFS’s short positions. The SI to Hingham Institution For Savings’s float is 1.04%. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $193.5. About 4,059 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,831 are held by First Citizens Bankshares And. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 874,116 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,783 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 202,630 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Glenmede Trust Na holds 792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 2,755 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 70,159 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Llc owns 0.05% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 458,445 shares. 44,566 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 99,800 shares. 97,980 are held by Natixis. Sg Americas Ltd owns 80,558 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,474 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. The insider TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million.

