Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Pentair LTD (PNR) Sentiment Is 1.16

Pentair LTD (PNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 182 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 157 decreased and sold equity positions in Pentair LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 135.99 million shares, down from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pentair LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 133 Increased: 115 New Position: 67.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $109.63 translates into 0.55% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 553,056 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Pentair plc for 62,268 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 207,930 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 2.01% invested in the company for 471,032 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.96% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.34M shares traded or 49.47% up from the average. Pentair plc (PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. 7.87 million Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares with value of $772.36 million were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..