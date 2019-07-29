Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Opus Point Partners Management Has Increased Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $114.42 translates into 0.52% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 389,062 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 113.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Point Partners Management Llc acquired 3,106 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 7.96%. The Opus Point Partners Management Llc holds 5,840 shares with $919,000 value, up from 2,734 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $7.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Parametric Port Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Lyrical Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.90M shares. Burney holds 13,936 shares. Fort L P holds 0.02% or 1,164 shares. Hbk Invs L P reported 26,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,400 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. Sun Life holds 0% or 104 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 383,098 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,907 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co owns 70,159 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Swiss Bank has 203,958 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Inc.: Assurant to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluebird Bio had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of BLUE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets.