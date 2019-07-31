Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (ECOGF) Shorts Down By 27.82%

ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) had a decrease of 27.82% in short interest. ECOGF’s SI was 219,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.82% from 304,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2198 days are for ECONOCOM GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECOGF)’s short sellers to cover ECOGF’s short positions. It closed at $3.4396 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $114.61 translates into 0.52% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 446,358 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. Another trade for 7.87 million shares valued at $772.36M was sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De stated it has 1,087 shares. Sei Invs reported 16,214 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 174,048 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 0.02% or 16,934 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 16,831 were reported by First Citizens Bank &. Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 60,300 shares. 36 are owned by Tci Wealth. Suntrust Banks invested in 89,920 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 3,333 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 85,415 shares. York Cap Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Econocom Group SE provides business to business digital transformation solutions. The company has market cap of $814.18 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology Management & Financing, Products & Solutions, and Services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The Technology Management & Financing segment offers financing solutions for the administrative and financial management of a business's ICT and digital assets.

More important recent Econocom Group SE (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECONOCOM GROUP ORD NEW 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Modulating the tumor micro-environment – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “CytRx’s Aldoxorubicin Phase 3 Trial: A High EV Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2016. More interesting news about Econocom Group SE (OTCMKTS:ECOGF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Past Failures Set Arno Therapeutics Up For Success. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2016.