Assurant (AIZ) to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019; Castle Brands Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Shorts Raised By 5.98%

Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) had an increase of 5.98% in short interest. ROX’s SI was 4.58 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.98% from 4.32 million shares previously. With 268,200 avg volume, 17 days are for Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s short sellers to cover ROX’s short positions. The SI to Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc’s float is 5.11%. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.0131 during the last trading session, reaching $0.552. About 262,921 shares traded. Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has declined 54.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX)

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Assurant Inc’s current price of $111.54 translates into 0.54% yield. Assurant Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 242,783 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 7.87M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,262 were reported by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 418,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 17,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 18,335 shares. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 40,764 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,581 shares. Hennessy stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 80,558 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corp reported 3,217 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.1% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup has 50,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas White invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. It has a 23.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.38 million. The Company’s product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

