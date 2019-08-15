Assurant (AIZ) Stock Rose While Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Upped by $6.35 Million Its Holding; As Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stock Value Rose, Boston Partners Cut Its Stake

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 978,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 22,600 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 67,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 164,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, up from 97,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 122,398 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. April Rand Scott bought 9,730 shares worth $149,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 194 shares. 74,825 were reported by Ameriprise. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 132,191 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,398 shares. 32,092 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Hillsdale Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 44,400 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 30,275 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 318,921 shares. Arete Wealth Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). D E Shaw & Company reported 18,380 shares. 21,499 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. 63,052 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.53M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 228,392 shares to 10.77M shares, valued at $124.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 36,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marigold, receives retail Herb House licence – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DionyMed Announces Close of Acquisition with Innovative Industrial Properties for MMACâ€™s 1.83 acre Los Angeles Campus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charah Solutions Awarded 30-Acre Landfill Construction Contract in Central Florida – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by TPG Capital – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Assurant Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Renews Partnership with Lowe’s for Product Protection, Support – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant (AIZ) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13,870 shares to 18,372 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 79,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,636 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).