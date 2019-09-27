Assurant (AIZ) Stock Price Rose While Advisory Services Network Trimmed Its Position by $374,952; Arrow Financial Boosted Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $1.03 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 107 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 133,624 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 302.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 16,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 2.09M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,919 shares to 67,975 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 11,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,290 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Savings Bank has invested 1.32% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 226 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 212,231 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 279,807 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 214,188 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Payden And Rygel has 1.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 260,000 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 62,548 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 2.68M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Invsts Lc reported 388,567 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 46,306 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 21,939 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,974 shares to 9,876 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FSTA) by 23,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (JKJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 12,520 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 838,466 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt owns 141,602 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 14,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 8,768 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 122 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 74,479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,217 are owned by Piedmont Invest. Next Finance Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co accumulated 75 shares. Davis R M holds 0.02% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.07% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

