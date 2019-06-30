Assurant (AIZ) Stock Declined While Samlyn Capital Has Upped Position by $18.68 Million; Bender Robert & Associates Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $887,380

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 198,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 831,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.92 million, up from 632,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 639,167 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication, Japan-based fund reported 32,022 shares. 70,000 were reported by Ally Financial Incorporated. Neumann Cap Ltd Com holds 46,360 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 23,639 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 38,365 were accumulated by Fulton Bank Na. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 79,163 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 6,608 shares. Regent Limited stated it has 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 44,122 are owned by Fernwood Invest Limited Company. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 110,942 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duff Phelps Inv Management Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,760 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 49 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 6,964 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 100 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.41% or 10,349 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Segantii Management Limited has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hanson Mcclain holds 122 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Daiwa Grp Inc has 1,758 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 33,078 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). American holds 0.02% or 47,565 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 12,051 shares.