Assurant (AIZ) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding by $558,832 as Stock Price Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $491,068

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 5,272 shares as the company's stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 22,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 16,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 354,457 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,676 shares as the company's stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,949 shares to 1,572 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 34,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,708 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 57,628 shares stake. Chemical Fincl Bank accumulated 16,656 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Alexandria Lc holds 28,985 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Inc reported 720 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap has 2.48% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field & Main Bank has 2,568 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 143,382 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company reported 4,117 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Company holds 35,516 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,700 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 285 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.13% or 445,351 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 303 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp has 3,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1,072 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 96,002 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 183,525 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 295,276 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 124,874 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.02% or 494,701 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,966 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 14,757 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fund Mgmt owns 8,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 4,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 201,958 shares stake.

