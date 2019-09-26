Assurant (AIZ) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Ppg (PPG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Lowered by $359,020 Its Stake

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ppg (PPG) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ppg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.24. About 365,815 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 83,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 80,900 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 17.94 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53 million for 18.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

