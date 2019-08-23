Assurant (AIZ) Position Boosted by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $309,720

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 58,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 346,771 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 3.24% or $58.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.15. About 4.12M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 418,100 shares in its portfolio.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 36,600 shares to 850,561 shares, valued at $290.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.66 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

