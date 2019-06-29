Assurant (AIZ) Market Value Declined While Diam Company LTD Lowered Its Holding by $6.04 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Stake by $3.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 64,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 88,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 639,167 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.49 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 77,749 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 176,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Td Asset owns 123,493 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited owns 0.03% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 5,981 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 874,116 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 5,403 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 12,406 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 552,040 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,562 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc reported 50,724 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc reported 0.1% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 29,400 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 4,595 shares to 197,987 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 20,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.95 million for 12.49 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.