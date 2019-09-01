Assurant (AIZ) Holding Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Value Rose While Lafayette Investments Decreased Its Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 692,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 5.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506.92 million, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 508,161 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 27,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 49,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12,169 shares to 108,159 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.78 million shares to 5.60 million shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 45,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).