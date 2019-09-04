Assurant (AIZ) Holding Maintained by Lyrical Asset Management Lp; Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Stake by $424,000

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 56,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.04M, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 406,451 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 631,894 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

