Assurant (AIZ) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Stake; Northeast Financial Consultants Stake In Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Was Raised

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 673,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, up from 522,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 144,351 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 44,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.08 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 70,188 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) by 33,207 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $28.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 13,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.54 million for 18.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 522,932 shares to 16,685 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 24,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,891 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

