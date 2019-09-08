Assurant (AIZ) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $110.41 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $352,755

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 10,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 464,426 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 22,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oak Associate Limited Oh stated it has 46,685 shares. Amp Investors Ltd owns 18,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.15% or 417,694 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 5,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oz Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Legacy Cap Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,084 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 3,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas White Int invested in 0.08% or 4,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 14,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gideon Inc has 2,411 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.82M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Assurant and Deposify Partner in Security Deposit Platform for Property Managers | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant prices $350M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Announces Closing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) by 23,100 shares to 523,900 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Properties Of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 368,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Finance Incorporated holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 1,626 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Com holds 484,816 shares. Roundview Capital holds 2.88% or 102,910 shares in its portfolio. 10 invested in 2.95% or 116,449 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated owns 926,073 shares. Hs Prtn Lc invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Com holds 70,367 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Of Oklahoma holds 40,217 shares. Windsor Cap Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,573 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.47M shares. 743,649 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc.