Assurant (AIZ) Holder Kwmg Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 529,859 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 26,170 shares to 52,289 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 20,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.35 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

