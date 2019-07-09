Assura Group Ltd (LON:AGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt; Vse (VSEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Assura Group Ltd (LON:AGR) stock had its “Hold” Rating reiterated by research professionals at Peel Hunt in an analyst report issued to clients on Tuesday, 9 July.

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 33 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 24 sold and decreased positions in Vse Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.81 million shares, up from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vse Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 21,524 shares traded. VSE Corporation (VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.85 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in the company for 413,806 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,758 shares.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $288.29 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Analysts await Assura Plc (LON:AGR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. AGR’s profit will be $10.09M for 38.45 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Assura Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.85% negative EPS growth.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company has market cap of 1.55 billion GBP. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high quality patient care in the community. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. At 30 September 2017, Assura's property portfolio was valued at ??1,560 million.