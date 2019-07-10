Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.20 N/A -2.53 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 42.42% respectively. About 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.