Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

This is a contrast between Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.24
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
