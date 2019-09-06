Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

This is a contrast between Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.24 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.