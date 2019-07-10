Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.31 N/A 0.52 26.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. About 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.