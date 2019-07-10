Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|39.01
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.31
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. About 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
