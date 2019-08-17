Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|35.94
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
