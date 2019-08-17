Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.94 N/A -0.56 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.