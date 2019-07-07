Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 38.97 N/A -2.53 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.92 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 61.7% respectively. 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.