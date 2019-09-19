Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.12 N/A -0.56 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Evercore Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Associated Capital Group Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Associated Capital Group Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 4.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 94.7% respectively. 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.