Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that Associated Capital Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has 6.07% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.