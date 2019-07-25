Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.79 N/A -2.53 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.16 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.