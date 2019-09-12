Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.24 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Associated Capital Group Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cannae Holdings Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 85.1%. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.