Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Contrasting side by side

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|2.52
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,538,548.11%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.