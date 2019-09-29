Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Contrasting side by side

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.52 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,538,548.11% -1.4% -1.3% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.