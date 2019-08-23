Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 33.81 N/A -0.56 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.91 N/A 1.31 12.40

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 11.49%. Insiders held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.