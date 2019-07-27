Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparison side by side

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.55 N/A -2.53 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.51 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 14.19% respectively. About 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.