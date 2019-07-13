Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.20%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|N/A
|40
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Associated Capital Group Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Associated Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers beat Associated Capital Group Inc.
