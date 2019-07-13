Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.20% -0.20% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. N/A 40 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers beat Associated Capital Group Inc.