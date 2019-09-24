Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.40%
|-1.30%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|N/A
|38
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Associated Capital Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.
Dividends
Associated Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Associated Capital Group Inc.’s rivals beat Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.