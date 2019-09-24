Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.40% -1.30% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. N/A 38 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Associated Capital Group Inc.’s rivals beat Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.