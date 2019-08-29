Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.40% -1.30% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. N/A 39 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Associated Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. In other hand, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Associated Capital Group Inc.’s peers beat Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.