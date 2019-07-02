Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 38.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.79 13.21

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.