Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|38.24
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
