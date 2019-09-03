Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.04 N/A 2.04 2.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 13.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 29.87%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.