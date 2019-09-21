Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Contrasting side by side

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 35.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 17.04%. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Associated Capital Group Inc.