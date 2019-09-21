Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Contrasting side by side

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|35.61
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.19
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Associated Capital Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 17.04%. About 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
