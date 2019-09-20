Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.43 N/A -0.56 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.