Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|36.43
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.