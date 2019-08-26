Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparison side by side

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.25 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.83 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 55.65%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.