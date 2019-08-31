Associated Banc-Corp Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $482,925; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Stock Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 55,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0.92% or 690,014 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com reported 28,410 shares stake. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,900 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 6,120 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 2.84% or 6.57M shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 19,264 shares. Chickasaw Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,961 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.56% or 18,176 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP owns 33,213 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 28,110 shares. Franklin holds 5.63 million shares. Dana Advsr stated it has 1.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Horan Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 630 shares. Coastline Trust accumulated 16,320 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,804 shares to 285,413 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,096 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.65% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 208,581 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 116 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 58,717 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank reported 23,673 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 190,889 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 8,152 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 5.73 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 0.32% or 7,120 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 680,830 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 0.18% stake. 1.38M are held by Suvretta Capital Ltd Llc. Moreover, Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability has 4.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 186,479 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 300,722 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.