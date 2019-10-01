Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $1.07 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Has Trimmed Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 30,622 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,874 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 1.20 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter

