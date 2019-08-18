Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $418,386; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 6,088 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perritt Capital Inc invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 297,887 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 7,061 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hrt Ltd Company has 0.63% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 39,151 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.08% or 326,584 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Yhb Investment Advsr stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,305 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 5,154 shares to 46,969 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares to 29,311 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).