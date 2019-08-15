Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed By $777,566 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Rosetta Stone (RST) Sentiment Is 2.03

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 5,594 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 176,828 shares with $24.72 million value, down from 182,422 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 1.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 61 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 30 decreased and sold stock positions in Rosetta Stone Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 18.57 million shares, up from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rosetta Stone Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 26.

Associated Banc-Corp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 47,931 shares to 583,924 valued at $68.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 36,855 shares and now owns 698,753 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 15.26% above currents $129.65 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt invested 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provise Grp Incorporated accumulated 59,724 shares. Notis stated it has 3.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Cap Management Incorporated owns 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,708 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advsr Limited Com holds 0.49% or 7,456 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,730 shares. 49,141 were accumulated by Beacon. Cullinan owns 128,728 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 2.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 562,725 shares. Mirador Prns Lp invested in 7,181 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited owns 3.87M shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Utd Fire Group Incorporated Inc has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 29.57% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. for 1.60 million shares. Diker Management Llc owns 138,000 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 257,299 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 125,533 shares.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $432.81 million. It operates through three divisions: Enterprise & Education Language, Literacy, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of software products, Web software subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

