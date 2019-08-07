Associated Banc-Corp Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Upped by $334,412; Winslow Asset Management Holding in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 5,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 179,346 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 173,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 9.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $197.32. About 1.08 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,237 shares to 160,563 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares were bought by Clendening John S, worth $199,007.