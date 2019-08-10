Associated Banc-Corp Raised Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $377,160 as Market Value Declined; Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Shareholder S Squared Technology Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 117.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,375 shares to 165,091 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,810 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

