Associated Banc-Corp Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased as Market Value Declined; Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 167,157 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 50,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,064 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 264,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.39M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 151,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,062 shares to 73,860 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,135 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).